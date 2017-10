WMSE hosts its annual Music Rummage Blowout today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Conference Center. It’s a giant music rummage sale, featuring records, CDs, cassettes and audio equipment from most of the city’s major music stores and independent sellers, as well as specialty tables from local record labels. Admission is $3, and WMSE DJs will be playing some of their favorite music as customers crate dig.