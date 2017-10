WMSE 91.7 FM needs your help: After a pledge drive last month came up short, the station is launching a 12-hour pledge marathon today to hopefully raise $12,000 that will help them offset the cost of a damaged transmitter. The marathon begins today at 6 a.m. on the “Jing John Triple Play” show and zips to its climax at 6 p.m., with the “Blues Drive.”