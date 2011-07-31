WMSE's Backyard BBQ w/ The Budos Band

Brooklyn's 10- to 13-piece The Budos Band follows in the footsteps of their Daptone Records label mates Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, laying down brass-heavy, retro-minded funk and soul. They aren't strict traditionalists, though. Over a run of three self-titled albums, the band has infused Afro-beat rhythms into '70s-styled R&B instrumentals, and the band's 2010 record imports even more worldly sounds into the mix, drawing from Latin rhythms and Middle Eastern aesthetics. The band headlines WMSE's free Backyard BBQ in Cathedral Square Park tonight at 7:15 p.m., following performances from The Uptown Savages, Will Phalen, Two Cow Garage, the Jambalaya Brass and Whitey Morgan and the 78's. Local vendors will be selling copious amounts of BBQ and summer snacks, and there will also be a youth stage.