The flagship event of WMSE’s weekend-long, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ concert today in Cathedral Square Park brings the sounds of a lazy, sunny afternoon in rural America to the middle of a big city. Among the artists performing are The Championship (at 1:15 p.m.), Joe Pug (at 2:30 p.m.), Bill Kircehn (at 4 p.m.), Justin Townes Earle (at 5:30 p.m.) and Paul Cebar and the Tomorrow Sound (at 7 p.m.).