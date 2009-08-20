WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp w/ Sometime Sweet Susan

WMSE launches its Radio Summer Camp festival, a multi-day, multi-venue concert series, with tonight’s showcase of Milwaukee music past and present at Turner Hall Ballroom. Headliners Sometime Sweet Susan were Milwaukee’s answer to bands like Sonic Youth and Dinosaur Jr., a fuzzed-out, feedback-laden noise-pop band whose 1993 debut, Fuse , bears all the stamps of its producer, Steve Albini. The band broke up several years later, after lineup changes, bad breaks and possibly being ripped off by the Smashing Pumpkins, but re-emerged in fine form at this February’s farewell concert for Atomic Records. Sometime Sweet Susan shares tonight’s bill with two younger Milwaukee bands, Juniper Tar and The Trusty Knife, and The Dim Suns, a group that reunites members of another celebrated ’90s Milwaukee indie-rock band, Compound Red.