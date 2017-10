Like the best experimental noise bands, Wolf Eyes aims not just to alienate but also to unnerve, putting listeners on edge with a hateful pastiche of industrial clatter and truly painful frequencies and pitches. After 15-plus years together (and finding a temporary high-profile home on Sub Pop in the middle of the 2000s), the Detroit group continues to work fast, often recording more than a dozen releases a year, many of them cheaply distributed on CD-R.