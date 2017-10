Though the parts about a failing band may ring a little bit too close to home during these recessionary times, Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas epic It’s A Wonderful Life has remained one of the most enduring holiday films of all time. Starring Jimmy Stewart at his most Jimmy Stewart-ish as a man on the brink of suicide who, with the help of a guardian angle, learns that he has much to live for. The Times Cinema screens this classic this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.