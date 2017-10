Upright bassist Chris Wood has been doing double time in recent years, playing with his better-known jam-jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood while also performing with his guitarist/singer brother, Oliver, as The Wood Brothers. The brothers largely eschew jazz in favor of traditional folk and throwback blues, but the Wood apple hasn’t fallen too far from the Medeski and Martin tree: Keyboardist John Medeski produced the duo’s 2008 album, Loaded .