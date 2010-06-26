Upright bassist Chris Wood has been doing double duty in recent years, playing with his jam-jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood while moonlighting with his guitarist/singer brother, Oliver, as The Wood Brothers. The brothers, who have an earthier, rootsier sound than Medeski Martin & Wood, have been particularly busy in recent years. This summer they followed up their 2008 album, Loaded , with Up Above My Head , an eight-song EP that includes covers of The Beatles and Steve Earle, as they finished recording an upcoming full- length album with producer Jim Scott.