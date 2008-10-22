Upright bassist Chris Wood has been doing double time in recent years, playing with his best known jam-jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood but also performing with his guitarist/singer brother, Oliver, as The Wood Brothers. That group, which plays the Rave tonight at 7 p.m., mines more traditional, earthy jazz than Medeski Martin & Wood, a group prone to spacey tangents, but MM&W fans will certainly find plenty to enjoy tonight: The Wood Brothers have been touring recently with keyboardist John Medeski, who also produced The Wood Brothers’ most recent album, Loaded.