The Woodworking Shows bring its national tour to the Wisconsin Exposition Center this weekend. With showcase names like “ship-shape shop,” “hand tool rodeo” and “loggin’ lumber,” the three-day event will present information about new products, tool demonstrations and educational tutorials. Exhibitors and sponsors include Black & Decker, Bad Dog Tools, Drill Doctor, Freud and Milescraft. Milwaukee woodworking organizations Badger State Carvers, Milwaukee Area Woodturners, Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild, Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild, Mid Mest Tool Collectors will be joining in on the effort. Admission is $5.