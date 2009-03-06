One of Milwaukee's popular alternative bands from the early '90s, the Wooldrige Brothers have returned with a superb new album filled with witty and evocative lyrics and tuneful melodies embedded in solid arrangements. Some of the music seems grounded in the roots of alt-country or influenced by new-wave pop. Mostly it can only be called good song-driven rock. They’ll release Says Went Around , which includes contributions from Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple, tonight with a concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom featuring Michelle Anthony and Mike Benign.