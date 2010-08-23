Work/Death w/ Pharmakon, Cowards, Ten Little Puggies and Mena

Underground music fan would be hard-pressed to find a more shadowy figure than Rhode Island’s Scott Reber. Under the moniker Work/Death alone, Reber has self-released more than 20 CD-Rs and cassettes since 2004. His live performances are as unpredictable as his recorded outputsurreal and poetic affairs that challenge aural boundaries and blur the line between music and noise. Keep in mind that Work/Death is just one of a dozen Reber aliases. What ties the musical schizophrenia together is an unsettling confrontation of forgotten emotions. The latest from Work/Death, Tender Comrades was released July 15 via Corleone Records.