Today's economic landscape is one of disruption, change and questions. For many places in the Midwest, the disintegration of the manufacturing base that supported communities and supplied jobs makes reinvention a necessity. An exhibition at the Grohmann Museum, "Working Legacies: The Death and (After) Life of Post-Industrial Milwaukee," which ends its run today, documents this transformation within the fabric of our city's urban environment. Organized by photographer and sociologist David Schalliol and historian Michael Carriere, the exhibit is based on photographs showing the juxtaposition of past and present, or outright transformation. There are some images of purely abandoned and decrepit buildings and places, but most have a glimmer of a bright side in the repurposing of past industry.