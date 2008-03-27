The title of Michael Glawogger’s chilling 2005 documentary Workingman’s Death is meant to be taken literally: It’s not about the death of the working class, but rather some of the world’s most dangerousand deadliestjobs. Without narration, Glawogger films workers in an Inodonesian sulfur mine, a Nigerian slaughterhouse, a Chinese steel factory and three other dreary locales. No editorializing is necessary: The plight of these workers speaks for itself. Tonight the UWM Union Theatre hosts a 7 p.m. screening.