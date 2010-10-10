The Bel Canto Chorus celebrates bluegrass in both its past and present iterations in the company’s latest program, “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.” Spotlighting the Bel Canto Boy Choir, the concert includes performances of folk traditionals and spirituals like “Shenandoah” and “Down by the Riverside,” as well as a full set from the contemporary area bluegrass quartet Above the Town. The program culminates in a performance of Bluegrass Mass , a classical/bluegrass hybrid piece commissioned several years ago by Minneapolis’ VocalEssence Ensemble Singers.