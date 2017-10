In a match sure to invite comically overblown references to the Revolutionary War, the autonomous United States of America takes on England in a 1:30 p.m. World Cup game, and Brady Street’s most dedicated soccer bar is celebrating with a sprawling block party. The game will be screened on a JumboTron, with African drummers beforehand, a sumo-soccer match at halftime, and post-game performances from De La Buena (at 3:30 p.m.) and Kings Go Forth (at 5 p.m.).