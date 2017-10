Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. World of Wheels, which runs this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, does, along with other car-related ephemera including the “Knight Rider” car and Grandpa Munster’s pimped-out Drag-U-La.