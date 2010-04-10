Worrier w/ Invade Rome and Dear Astronaut

In another testament to Japan’s affinity for odd but awesome music, in February the Japanese label Parabolica Records released Source Errors Spells , the debut album from the Milwaukee noise-pop ensemble Worrier. With shades of Liars, Deerhoof and Les Savy Fav, it’s a spastic, compulsively danceable record, bound by twitchy percussion, prickly, creepy-crawly guitars, falsetto cries and rousing sing-along chants. The album should keep the group on the road for a good part of the year. Later this month they’ll head to Japan, before a tour this fall in Europe, where their album is being released through the Irish indie label Richter Collective.