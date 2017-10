Chicago soundsmith J.R. Robinson must have a sense of humor, since he named his latest project Wrekmeister Harmonies even though there’s barely a harmony to be found in the dense, experimental web he weaves. Robinson will play here tonight backed by sometimes Wilco cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm and US Maple guitarist Mark Shippy, on a bill that also includes pioneering no-wave pianist Azita, a former Jim O’Rourke collaborator who now records for the Chicago label Drag City.