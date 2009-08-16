WSMA Music Showcase

In what could be the start of a new Wisconsin State Fair tradition, the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) closes the fair’s Time Warner Cable Main Stage by with a free performance spotlighting some of the state’s diverse young talent. Included on this bill are a trio of marching bands from Roncalli High School, Mukwonago High School and Romeoville High School, as well as the Pius XI Jazz Combo and three bands from this year’s Launchpad competition for high-school garage bands: Unconventional Forces, Stereocolor and Fforte Adore.