Wu-Tang Clan w/ Rama

Between creative differences, a long run of solo disappointments and the 2004 death of firecracker Ol' Dirty Bastard, the legendary rap collective Wu-Tang Clan lost its way after the turn of the century. In recent years, though, the crew has been in fine form, as Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Method Man have released some truly vital albums. And although Wu-Tang's 2007 album <i>8 Diagrams</i> arrived shrouded in drama, with Raekwon and Ghostface disapproving of the RZA's more, uh, "interesting" production choicesthe less said about that track with John Frusciante and Dhani Harrison the betterthe group now shows signs of renewed unity. There's talk of a new album for next year, and all eight surviving members of the Clan will be performing on this tour, unlike last year's tour, which the RZA sat out.