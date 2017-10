Every surviving member of the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan will appear at the group’s show at the Rave tonight, with the exception of de facto leader RZA, who is sitting out this tour to focus on his acting career, according to the group’s website. Though the group’s most recent album, 8 Diagrams , was a bit scattered, recent solo and side projects from members Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Method Man have found the rappers in fine form, sounding every bit as vital as they did in the ’90s.