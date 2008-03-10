The ratings heyday of WWE wrestling seems to be over, and the murder-suicide death of popular wrestler Chris Benoit and chronic steroid allegations have mired the fake wrestling league in very real controversy. The grim news and scandals haven’t drastically changed the tenor the league, however, which is just as rowdy and over the top as ever. Tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradley Center , some of the WWE’s Raw franchise’s biggest stars, including Vince McMahon, Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy, take the stage for a well scripted smack-down.