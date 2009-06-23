Hulkomania is no longer running wild, and thanks to the emergence of newer, more extreme sports like ultimate fighting that have captured Joe America’s imagination and the scandal that emerged after the death of wrestler Chris Benoit, professional wrestling has been going through some tough times lately. WWE SmackDowns, however, are still fun, rowdy and unapologetically dumb events, refreshing in their distance for current events and the woes of the worldor, for that matter, the woes of the industry. Tonight’s 6:30 p.m. WWE SmackDown & ECW features some of the biggest names in wraslin’, even if that’s not saying as much as it used to. Among those fighting are Jeff Hardy, Edge, CM Punk and Michelle MC Cool.