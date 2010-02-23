WWE SmackDown & ECW

Hulkomania is no longer running wild, and thanks to the scandal that emerged after the death of wrestler Chris Benoit, professional wrestling has been going through some tought times lately. WWE SmackDowns, however, are still fun, rowdy and unapologetically stupid events, refreshing in their distance for current events and the woes of the worldor, for that matter, the woes of their own industry. The first Milwaukee SmackDown of 2010 features fights with CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Kane, Matt Hardy and Goldust and culminates in a heavyweight championship match between Undertaker and Batista.