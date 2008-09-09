Hulkomania is no longer running wild, and thanks to the scandal that emerged after the death of wrestler Chris Benoit, professional wrestling has been going through some tough times lately. WWE matches, however, are still fun, rowdy and unapologetically stupid events, refreshing in their distance for current events and the woes of the worldor, for that matter, the woes of the professional wrestling. Tonight’s 6:30 p.m. WWE SmackDown & ECW features some of the biggest names in wraslin’, including Jeff and Matt Hardy, Big Show and Mark Henry. The main event is a match that pits Triple H and The Undertaker against The Great Khali and MVP. May the best undertaker win.