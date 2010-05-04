Along with her mother, Naomi, singer Wynonna Judd scored 14 number one country songs throughout the ’80s, making The Judds country music’s most successful duo until Brooks & Dunns stormed the charts in the ’90s to claim that throne. By that time Wynonna had already launched a solo career, anyway, recording a slew of hit albums that touched on her trademark country-pop, as well as more mature soft-rock and R&B styles. Wynonna’s latest album was last year’s well-reviewed Sing: Chapter 1 . Tonight the big-voiced country icon teams up with the Milwaukee Symphony Pops for a concert that will touch on her entire career.