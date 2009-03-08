The Alec Baldwin to his brothers’ Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwins, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is one of the most talented jazz musicians not only in his family but also in all of jazz, period, though he’s irked plenty in the scene with his revisionist views that any jazz that deviates too far from its New Orleans roots is heretical. Marsalis is an unapologetic classicist, but there’s no denying that the man knows his jazz history (or his jazz history up to 1960, at least). His performance tonight with his 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra won’t feature selections from legends more avant-garde than Thelonious Monk or perhaps Herbie Hancock, but Marsalis can be trusted to play the hell out of them, while retaining his trademark formality.