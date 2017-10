The Los Angeles alt-rock band Dada peaked in 1992 with their car-crashing, store-robbing, president-flipping-off single “ Dizz Knee Land ,” before they quietly faded away at the end of the ’90s. The trio reunited in 2003, around the time that bassist/vocalist Joie Calio released his solo debut. These days, Calio continues to lay down harmonic alternative rock outside of his primary band, touring with his new group, X Levitation Cult, which stops at Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. show.