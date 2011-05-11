At the risk of perpetuating a silly stereotype, we'll caution that not all musicians from Australia play the didgeridoo, but Australian Xavier Rudd happens to. Then again, this roots rock musician plays all sorts of instruments: slide guitar, harmonica, banjo, bass, the djembe hand drum, etc. Displaying more than a little Paul Simon influence (mostly in his vocals and in his affinity for world music), one-man Rudd has become a favorite in jam circles, thanks largely to his flashy live shows, which feature plenty of instrument hopping.