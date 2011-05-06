YACHT w/ Light Asylum and Jeffrey Jerusalem

The electro-pop group YACHT's capitalized moniker stems not from nautical fancy; rather, it represents the band's willingness to experiment with synth-focused, exultant dance tunes. Frontman and multi-instrumentalist Jona Bechtolt's enrollment at the Young Americans Challenging High Technology (YACHT) alternative school inspired not only the name of his band, but also the musical style he chose to manipulate. Though YACHT began as Bechtolt's solo project, it has expanded into a full band including vocalist Claire Evans. Following 2009's See Mystery Lights , the group has scheduled its second album for James Murphy's DFA label for release this summer.