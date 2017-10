A self-described “hearty buffet for the hungry ear”—yes, they're a jam band—Colorado's Yamn has gathered a big following in trance-rock circles, growing an audience over the last four years as they've opened for acts like the String Cheese Incident and Umphrey's McGee. Reminiscent of early Santana (if he had turned instead to instrumental electro-jazz), Yamn shares this bill with Milwaukee jam-scene staples Undercover Organism.