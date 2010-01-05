Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern , would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an extraordinarily dark situation. The Milwaukee Rep’s production of Yankee Tavern casts Brian Vaughn as Adam, a grad student who owns a run-down bar in New York. Will Zahrn plays his friend, a barfly conspiracy theorist named Ray. The skeptical Adam quickly finds himself lost in very real danger, and his fiancée, Janet (Marti Gobel), must work to save him.