Declaring that “tours take place rain, snow or sunshine,” Tour Milwaukee offers a food-centric spin on its popular “Walk on Water” tours with the “Yeah Der” wine, cheese and beer tour. For the price of a plate at one of Milwaukee's more upscale restaurants, this walking tour gives you a chance to try delicious dishes from six different locations in one fell swoop. Taking you on a whirlwind walk around Milwaukee's business district, the tour clocks in at approximately three hours and 1.5 miles, which allows you to both work off the calories and observe the unique architecture distinct to Downtown Milwaukee. While the tasting locations are kept under wraps until the tour begins, past restaurants have included Karl Ratzsch's, Cubanitas and Clear (in the InterContinental).