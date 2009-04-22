The Year My Parents Went on Vacation

When his activist parents take a mysterious sudden vacation in 1970, the year Brazil finds itself under the rule of a new dictatorship, a young Brazilian boy is dropped off at his grandfather’s, only to find that his grandfather has passed away. He is taken in by an elderly Jewish man in his grandfather’s apartment building and tries to adapt to the very foreign Jewish culture around him, taking solace in the 1970 World Cup, which he watches as military forces storm the country’s streets. This understated 2006 drama screens tonight for free as part of the UWM Union’s 31st Annual Latin American Film Series.