It’s easy to see why Yeasayer, the New York group that headlines the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 8 p.m., has invited so many TV on the Radio and Arcade Fire comparisons. All three groups share an undisguised veneration for Talking Heads and how that band grew uneasy little songs into massive, pan-ethnic sing-alongs. But unlike even their most ambitious peers in New York City’s experimental rock scene, Yeasayer doesn’t unduly ground their worldy songs in Western-rock conventions. Their songs follow their own globe-spanning map, without preference for whether they land in the jungles of Africa or the deserts of the Middle East. Band members put their well-stamped passports to good use on their worldly 2007 debut, All Hour Cymbals.