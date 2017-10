The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business executive hires Yella as his assistance, and as the two begin a romance, he uses her to execute his white-collar crimes. Meanwhile, Yella’s pastand her mercurial ex-husbandbegin to catch up to her.