Yellow Ostrich w/ Conrad Plymouth and Jeanna Salzer Trio

Since he recorded his catchy, experimental indie-pop album The Mistress primarily in his Lawrence University apartment early last year, Yellow Ostrich singer-songwriter Alex Schaaf has expanded his band into a three-piece group, recruiting two indie-rock vets, drummer Michael Tapper (of Bishop Allen) and bassist/woodwind player Jon Natchez (of Beirut), but Schaaf still makes ample use of self-looped sounds during the band's performances. The band's upcoming album promises to make generous use of horns.