The rabble-rousing anti-World Trade Organization group Yes Men first brought their Michale Moore-styled exploits to the big screen in 2003, and given the financial fallout of the past two or three years, the time certainly seemed ripe for a sequel. Yes Men Fix The World is even more overt in its populist anger than the first documentary, and this time the activists’ satire cuts much deeper, and their efforts to embarrass some of the fat cats that caused the Great Recession with comical pranks are much more vicious than before. The UWM Union Theatre hosts free screenings of this sequel tonight and tomorrow night.