Though this tour bills the band as Yesoften in screaming capital lettersthe fine print tells you that the performers are technically “Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White of Yes.” Yes has actually been on hiatus since 2004, choosing not to record after the bleak sales of 2001's Magnification, their 17th solo album, and though a reunion tour was planned for the symphonic prog-rock band's 40th anniversary this year, it was scrapped when frontman Alan White suffered an acute respiratory failure. Filling his place isyou really can't make this upBenoît David, a singer from a Canadian Yes cover band. (Keyboardist Rick Wakeman is also absent, though he's replaced by his son, Oliver.) These assorted members and stand-ins of Yes do an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater tonight.