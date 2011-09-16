Yo Gabba Gabba! Live

Currently entertaining children—and their parents—via Nick Jr. networks across the world, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and its host, DJ Lance Rock, mix '80s animation with musical performance and a pack of odd characters by the names of Muno, Foofa, Brobee and Toodee. The deliberately absurdist, retro-minded show has featured a number of celebrity guests over its run, including The Shins, Andy Samberg, Elijah Wood and Sean Kingston. The show maintains that “look who stopped by” quality for this live tour, which features beat-boxing hip-hop legend Biz Markie.