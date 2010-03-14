Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!

Currently entertaining childrenand their parentsvia Nick Jr. networks across the world, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and its host, DJ Lance Rock, mix ’80s animation with musical performance and a pack of odd characters by the names of Muno, Foofa, Brobee and Toodee. The deliberately absurdist, retro-minded show has featured a number of celebrity guests over its run, including The Shins, Andy Samberg, Elijah Wood, Sean Kingston and beat-boxing old-school legend Biz Markie. The show maintains that “look who stopped by” quality for this live tour, which will feature appearances by Markie as well as the ska-accented synth-pop band The Aquabats.