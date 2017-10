Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. True to its name, the project uses instruments from the Silk Road region of Asia, including the Mongolian fiddle morin khuur, a short-necked lute called a pipa, and the Shakuhachi, a Japanese bamboo flute.