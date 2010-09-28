Throughout the fall semester the UWM Union Theatre will be hosting free, public screenings of the films of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. Tonight it screens one of his very finest: 1961’s Yojimbo , the story of a samurai who poses as a bodyguard for the leaders of two rival village gangs, seeking to instigate a war between the two factions to bring peace to the town. It’s a bold adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s 1931 crime novel The Glass Key , which also went on to inspire the 1964 western classic A Fistful of Dollars .