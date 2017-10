Colorado’s Yonder Mountain String Band has a lot more company these days. Since their rise at the turn of the century, the group has been at the forefront of a movement of bands schooled on the modern jam scene but in love with the sounds of traditional bluegrass. Over the course of 10 studio albums and live albums, many released through the band’s own Frog Pad Records, the group has fused mountain music with jazz and rock improvisations.