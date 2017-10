The Yonder Mountain String Band was born when banjoist Dave Johnston told college buddy Jeff Austin to bring his mandolin to his band's performance and “play anything fast and loud.” That band, The Bluegrassholes, soon collapsed, but Johnston and Austin's penchant for playing loose, carefree jams lived on with the YMSB, a progressive bluegrass quartet that has produced three consecutive No. 1 albums on the U.S. Bluegrass charts (yes, there really is such a thing), including 2009's The Show .