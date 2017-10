Bluegrass traditionalist might not find much to love, but Yonder Mountain String Band are at the forefront of a movement of young acts whose flashy playing and cocky chord progressions have brought a new, Relix-reading audience to the genre. This so-called “jam-grass” group, whose latest album, The Show, follows a succession of many live releases, returns to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Rave.