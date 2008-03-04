A raucous band of Irish transplants, L.A.’s Young Dubliners take the stage tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino at 8 p.m. in support of their new record With All Due Respect: The Irish Sessions. The album, which finds them reinterpreting the work of other Irish songwriters, is a departure from their usual brand of hard-hitting original Celtic rock. With a wide range of homeland influences including Shane MacGowan of The Pogues and various poets, playwrights and vagabonds, The Young Dubliners find a balance between the past and the present in Irish tradition and funnel those muses into their intensely emotional, energetic stage show.