Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s. Like the movie, this bawdy musical follows young scientist Frederick Frankenstein as he inherits the castle of his mad-scientist grandfather in Transylvania and creates a monster of his own. This touring production runs its week-long run in Milwaukee today with two final performances.